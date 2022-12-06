In Pics: German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock's first trip to India

Moneycontrol News

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in India on December 5 for a two-day visit, four days after India formally took over the presidency of the G-20 grouping. (Image: ANI)In a statement, Baerbock described India as Germany's "natural partner" and that the country will have a decisive influence in shaping the international order in the 21st century. (Image: AFP)On December 5, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Baerbock and held wide-ranging talks focusing on ways to ramp up bilateral cooperation, especially in areas of energy, trade and climate change. (Image: Twitter)Baerbock, on December 6, met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajeev Kumar in New Delhi. The CEC gave a demonstration on how the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) works. Baerbock is on a two days official visit to India. (Image: PIB)In its press release, the ECI said both India and Germany are members of the International Institute of Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), Stockholm and the Community of Democracies, Warsaw. ECI’s constant endeavor is to foster a closer electoral cooperation with electoral authorities abroad alongside strengthening democratic institutions and processes with a view to deepen people-to-people linkages and promote civic education and literacy, including education for democracy. (Image: PIB)The German Foreign Minister also the gurudwara (Sikh worshipping place) Sis Ganj Sahib at Chandni Chowk in New Delhi during her visit. (Image: AFP)In this picture, Baerbock is seen making rotis in the kitchen of a Gurdwara or a Sikh temple in New Delhi. (Image: AP)Bearbock also took the opportunity to get clicked in front of the iconic Red Fort monument during a tour of Chandni Chowk. (Image: AP)She even took a ride on on an e-rickshaw in Chandni Chowk's crowded road. (Image: AP)In this photo, Baerbock looks at a shop in an alley in Chandni Chowk, in the old quarters of New Delhi. (Image: AP)Here, Baerbock looks at sarees at a shop in an alley in Chandni Chowk. (Image: AP)Baerbock also took a ride in Delhi Metro during her visit. (Image: AP)Baerbock also paid her respects at the Gandhi Smriti, a place where Mahatma Gandhi spent the last days of his life and was assassinated, in New Delhi during her two-day visit to India. (Image: AP)