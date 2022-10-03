In Pics | From ‘Lisa Ben’ to ‘Lisa Tai’, Mona Lisa reimagined in Indian avatars

Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa is one of the most famous paintings in the world. But besides this, the painting is also one of the most parodied works of art and has been the subject of several memes. One of India’s clothing brands, Resha Weaves’s marketing campaign shows Mona Lisa dressed in the brands’ clothing in different parts of the country, reimagined in Indian avatars. The brand shared the Mona Lisa collection on social media, wearing different versions of the traditional saree during her visit to India. (Image: Twitter @ReshaWeaves)

Meet ‘Lisa Mami’, wearing traditional attire from Tamil Nadu. (Image: Twitter @ReshaWeaves)

Meet ‘Lisa Ben’ all decked up in Gujarati attire to participate in the Garba dance. (Image: Twitter @ReshaWeaves)

Meet ‘Lisa Devi’ from her visit to Bihar, where she relished flavoursome food, and found solace at the shores of the Ganges. (Image: Twitter @ReshaWeaves)

Meet ‘Lisa Bomma’, wearing clothing from Telangana, where she visited Film City and exquisitely carved temples. (Image: Twitter @ReshaWeaves)

Meet ‘Lisa Mausi’ decked up like a woman from south Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ReshaWeaves)

Meet ‘Lisa Tai’, from her visit to Maharashtra where she explored the Ajanta and Elora caves. (Image: Twitter @ReshaWeaves)

Meet ‘Lisa Mol’ all decked up in attire from Kerala, who was blown away by the lush greenery that surrounded her during her visit to Kerala, God’s own country. (Image: Twitter @ReshaWeaves)

Meet ‘Maharani Lisa’ wearing Rajasthani attire. She basked in the richness of the palaces and forts during her visit to Rajasthan. (Image: Twitter @ReshaWeaves)