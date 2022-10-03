English
    In Pics | From ‘Lisa Ben’ to ‘Lisa Tai’, Mona Lisa reimagined in Indian avatars

    One of India’s clothing brands, Resha Weaves’ marketing campaign shows Mona Lisa dressed in the brands’ clothing in different parts of the country, reimagined in Indian avatars. The brand shared the Mona Lisa collection on social media, wearing different versions of the traditional saree during her visit to India.

    October 03, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
    Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa painting is one of the most famous paintings in the world. But besides this, the painting is also one of the most parodied works of art and has been the subject of several memes. One of India’s clothing brand, Resha Weaves’s marketing campaign shows Mona Lisa dressed in the brands’ clothing in different parts of the country, reimagined in Indian avatars. The brand shared the Mona Lisa collection on social media, wearing different version of traditional saree during her visit to India. (Image: Twitter @ReshaWeaves)
    Meet ‘Lisa Mami’, wearing a traditional attire from Tamil Nadu. (Image: Twitter @ReshaWeaves)
    Meet ‘Lisa Ben’ all decked-up in Gujarati attire to participate in Garba dance. (Image: Twitter @ReshaWeaves)
    Meet ‘Lisa Devi’ from her visit to Bihar, where she relished flavorsome food, found solace at the shores of the Ganges. (Image: Twitter @ReshaWeaves)
    Meet ‘Lisa Bomma’, wearing clothing from Telangana, where she visited Film city and exquisitely carved temples. (Image: Twitter @ReshaWeaves)
    Meet ‘Lisa Mausi’ decked up like a women from south Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ReshaWeaves)
    Meet ‘Lisa Tai’, from her visit to Maharashtra where she explored the Ajanta and Elora caves. (Image: Twitter @ReshaWeaves)
    Meet ‘Lisa Mol’ all decked-up in attire from Kerala, who was blown away by the lush greenery that surrounded her during her visit to Kerala, God’s own country. (Image: Twitter @ReshaWeaves)
    Meet ‘Maharani Lisa’ wearing Rajasthani attire. She basked in the richness of the palaces and forts during her visit to Rajasthan. (Image: Twitter @ReshaWeaves)
    Meet ‘Shona Lisa’ all-decked up in Bengali attire. During her visit to Kolkata, she relished on rasgullas on the Howrah bridge and explored various other hidden gems of Bengal. (Image: Twitter @ReshaWeaves)
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 05:59 pm
