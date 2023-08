1/6 The Indian Space Research Organisations's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 6:04 pm IST. Chandrayaan-3 comprises of the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, the mission life of which is equivalent to one lunar day (14 earth days).

Chandrayaan-3 departed from Sriharikota on July 14 and commenced its journey towards the moon. The first orbit-raising manoeuvre took place on July 15. Meanwhile, Earth-bound firing 1 was successfully performed at ISRO, Bengaluru.

3/6 Three orbit-raising manoeuvres were performed from July 17-25. On August 21, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully placed into the translunar orbit, and the lunar-orbit insertion (LOI) was planned for August 5.

4/6 A milestone achievement took place on August 5 when Chandrayaan-3 was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. From August 6-16, Chandrayaan-3’s orbit was gradually reduced from 170 km x 4313 km around the Moon to 153 km x 163 km. is successfully separated from the propulsion module and the deboosting is planned for August 18.

5/6 Chandrayaan-3's lander module was successfully separated from the propulsion module on August 17, and the deboosting of the same was planned for August 18. Furthermore, its lander module was only 113 km x 157 km in orbit around the Moon on August 18, and the second deboosting was scheduled for August 20.