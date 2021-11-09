In Pics: Four killed in Tamil Nadu rain fury, more downpour expected

At least four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu and over 60 houses suffered damage amid heavy downpour. Authorities have sounded an alert to people living in low-lying areas in parts of the State. In this image, people wade through a flooded beach after heavy rainfall in Chennai. (REUTERS/P. Ravikumar)

The Poondi, Cholavaram, Puzhal, Chembarmbakkam and Thervai Kandigai reservoirs here and Veeranam lake, about 230 kilometres from here released surplus water, which was cumulatively a little over 10,000 cusecs of water, as showers continued in catchment areas. In this image, a man collects drinking water from a tap inside his flooded house after heavy rainfall in Chennai, November 8, 2021. (REUTERS/P. Ravikumar)

In Chennai, most roads and bylanes were covered under sheets of water while there was water upto two feet in low lying localities. Power supply has also been disconnected for several neighbourhoods considering safety. In this image, a woman removes rainwater from her house after heavy rainfall. (REUTERS/P. Ravikumar)

A flooded city police station, Adambakkam had to be shifted to a temporary building. At least 75 trees got uprooted here and these were cleared by civic personnel. (Image: AFP/Arun Sankar)

A section of subways in Chennai and in suburbs continued to be closed and traffic diversions too were on, giving road-users a harrowing time even as civic workers slogged to remove silt and de-clog drains. (Image: AFP)

Southern Railway said due to rains and water-logging, 'Sunday pattern' (minimal services) would be in force on November 9 in Chennai suburban train services in Central-Arakkonam, Central-Sullurpeta (Andhra Pradesh), Beach-Chengelpet and Beach-Velachery sections. (AFP)

Of the 290 water-logged areas, flood water was drained using heavy equipment in 59 localities and swift action is on to pump out flood water in the remaining 231 neighbourhoods, as per a PTI report. (AFP)

Four persons lost their lives in rain related incidents in Chennai, Theni and Madurai districts 'in the past 24 hours and 16 heads of cattle died, a release from the state government said. (Image: AFP)