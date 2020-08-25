In pics | Five-storey building collapses in Raigad; rescue operation underway

NDRF continues rescue operations at the site of the building collapse in Raigad. Moneycontrol News A five-storey building collapsed in Mahad in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on August 24. The building had more than 40 apartments and authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the collapse. Rescue workers are looking for survivors as more than 65 people were feared trapped inside. (Image: AP) The incident occurred when a five-storey building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Mahad. (Image: AP) A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is at the site and rescue operations are underway. (Image: Reuters) Rescuers work amid the rubble of the five-story building that collapsed on August 24 in Mahad, about 170 km from Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Image: AP) Rescuers work amid the rubble of the five-story building that collapsed in Mahad. (Image: AP) Rescue workers carry a four-year-old boy after he was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed five-storey building in Mahad. (Image: Reuters) NDRF officials carry a dead body which was recovered from the debris after a five-storey building collapsed in Mahad. (Image: Reuters) A man reacts after a five-storey building collapsed in Mahad. (Image: Reuters) Rescue workers search for survivors in the debris after a five-story building collapsed in Mahad. (Image: Reuters) NDRF continues rescue operations at the site of the building collapse in Raigad. (Image: ANI) First Published on Aug 25, 2020 05:33 pm