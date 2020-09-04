In pics | Five skills that can help you find a job amid the ongoing pandemic

A LinkedIn analysis of job adverts reveals skills that employers are looking for in their employees in these uncertain times. Moneycontrol News The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the job landscape in India. The pandemic impacted the Indian economy and has led to the loss of approximately 10.8 million jobs across sectors since the lockdown. With no job in hand it is getting difficult for many to earn a living and feed their families. While many companies have again started their hiring process again amid the ongoing pandemic, employers are looking for a few skills in potential employees. A LinkedIn analysis of job adverts reveals skills that employers are looking for in their employees in these uncertain times. A look at the five skills that top employers are wishing employees to have. (Image: News18 Creative) Communication skill | Employers are looking for people who can express themselves, whose tone is right and on point. (Image: News18 Creative) Customer service skill | As a skill set, customer service entails several qualities like active listening, empathy, problem-solving and communication. (Image: News18 Creative) Leadership skill | No matter at what level you work on, the ability to organize other people to reach a shared goal always helps. (Image: News18 Creative) Problem solving skill | People who can think of new ideas, better ways of doing things, and make it easier for people to understand work and processes. (Image: News18 Creative) Analytical skill | People who have focused thinking, the ability to collect, deconstruct and analyze information, problem-solve, and ask the right questions. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Sep 4, 2020 05:47 pm