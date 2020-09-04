172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|in-pics-five-skills-that-can-help-you-find-a-job-amid-the-ongoing-pandemic-5798601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Five skills that can help you find a job amid the ongoing pandemic

A LinkedIn analysis of job adverts reveals skills that employers are looking for in their employees in these uncertain times.

Moneycontrol News
The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the job landscape in India. The pandemic impacted the Indian economy and has led to the loss of employment with an estimate of 10.8 million of job loss across sectors since the lockdown. With no job in hand it is getting difficult for many to earn living and feed their families. While many companies have again started their hiring process again amid the ongoing pandemic, employers are looking for a few skills in potential employees. A LinkedIn analysis of job adverts reveals skills that employers are looking for in their employees in these uncertain times. A look at the five skills that top employers’ wish list. (Image: News18 Creative)

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the job landscape in India. The pandemic impacted the Indian economy and has led to the loss of approximately 10.8 million jobs across sectors since the lockdown. With no job in hand it is getting difficult for many to earn a living and feed their families. While many companies have again started their hiring process again amid the ongoing pandemic, employers are looking for a few skills in potential employees. A LinkedIn analysis of job adverts reveals skills that employers are looking for in their employees in these uncertain times. A look at the five skills that top employers are wishing employees to have. (Image: News18 Creative)

Communication skill | Employers are looking for people who can express themselves, whose tone is right and on point. (Image: News18 Creative)

Communication skill | Employers are looking for people who can express themselves, whose tone is right and on point. (Image: News18 Creative)

Customer service skill | As a skill set, customer service entails several qualities like active listening, empathy, problem-solving and communication. (Image: News18 Creative)

Customer service skill | As a skill set, customer service entails several qualities like active listening, empathy, problem-solving and communication. (Image: News18 Creative)

Leadership skill | No matter at what level you work on, the ability to organize other people to reach a shares goal always helps. (Image: News18 Creative)

Leadership skill | No matter at what level you work on, the ability to organize other people to reach a shared goal always helps. (Image: News18 Creative)

Problem solving skill | People who can think of new ideas, better ways of doing things, and make it easier for people to understand work and processes. (Image: News18 Creative)

Problem solving skill | People who can think of new ideas, better ways of doing things, and make it easier for people to understand work and processes. (Image: News18 Creative)

Analytical skill | People who have focused thinking, the ability to collect, deconstruct and analyze information, problem-solve, and ask the right questions. (Image: News18 Creative)

Analytical skill | People who have focused thinking, the ability to collect, deconstruct and analyze information, problem-solve, and ask the right questions. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Sep 4, 2020 05:47 pm

tags #coronavirus #jobs in india #skills for job #Slideshow #unemployment in india

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.