you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 06:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Five million people internally displaced in India due to natural disasters

A global report on internal displacement has compiled the extent of damage caused and the number of people affected.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Millions of people are forced to flee their homes due to natural disasters. Cyclones are one of the worst culprits. More than 5 million people were displaced internally in India due to natural disasters, conflict and violence, highest number of new internal displacements in the world during the period. (Image: AP)
Millions of people are forced to flee their homes due to natural disasters. More than 5 million people were displaced internally in India due to natural disasters, conflict and violence, highest number of new internal displacements in the world during the period. (Image: AP)

In 2019, 33.4 million people were displaced worldwide due to natural disasters and conflict and violence. (Image: News18 Creative)
In 2019, 33.4 million people were displaced worldwide due to natural disasters and conflict and violence. (Image: News18 Creative)

India is among the worst hit countries with 5 million disaster displacement in the country. (Image: News18 Creative)
India is among the worst-hit countries. (Image: News18 Creative)

According to the global report on internal displacement, 2020, here are the biggest displacement events in India in 2019. (Image: News18 Creative)
According to the global report on internal displacement, 2020, here are the biggest displacement events in India in 2019. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 06:34 pm

tags #Cyclone Nisarga #displacement amid natural disaster #Natural Disaster #Slideshow

