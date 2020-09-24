172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|in-pics-fire-breaks-out-at-ongc-plant-in-surat-heres-a-look-at-the-accidents-in-oil-and-natural-gas-sector-in-india-5880631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Surat; here's a look at the accidents in oil and natural gas sector in India

A massive fire broke out at the gas processing plant of ONGC at Hazira in Gujarat's Surat district on September 24

Moneycontrol News
A massive fire broke out at the gas processing plant of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at Hazira in Gujarat's Surat district on September 24. No causalities have been reported so far by the district administration. The cause of the blaze has not yet been ascertained. Let’s take a look at the accidents and other pipeline blasts in the 0il and natural gas sector in India. (Image: News18 Creative)

What causes gas pipeline explosions? (Image: News18 Creative)

Pipeline blasts in India (Image: News18 Creative)

How common are site accidents? (Image: News18 Creative)

Major site accidents in the Indian oil and gas sector. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Sep 24, 2020 05:09 pm

tags #Business #India #Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) #ONGC #Slideshow

