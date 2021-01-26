In Pics | Farmers' protest rally on Republic Day 2021

MARKET NEWS

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
Farmers take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in Delhi, India, January 26, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
Three routes, originating from Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur border points, have been finalized for the march, said a farmer leader. Those starting from the Singhu border will traverse Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Bawana, Qutabgarh, Auchandi border, and Kharkhoda toll plaza. The entire route will be 63 kilometers long. The 62-km long second route, starting from the Tikri border, will pass through Nagloi, Najafgarh, Jharoda border, and Rohtak bypass, and Asoda toll plaza, the farmer leaders said. Tractors starting from Ghazipur will drive through the Apsara border, Hapur road, and Lal Kuan. Covering 68 kilometers, it is the longest route for the march. (Image: Reuters)
Groups of protesting farmers camping at the Ghazipur border are trying to cross the remaining barricades. According to officials, security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes. (Image: Reuters)
FLocals in Swaroop Nagar shower flower petals on farmers as they carry out tractor parade on the occasion of Republic Day. (Image: Reuters)
Protesting farmers jump police barricades to march to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
Police use tear gas on farmers who have arrived at Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar from Singhu border. (Image: ANI)
Protestors push through police barricading on Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Pandav Nagar. (Image: ANI)
Protestors at Karnal bypass break police barricading to enter Delhi as farmers tractor rally is underway in the national capital. (Image: ANI)
(Image: News18)
Police used tear gas to disperse farmers who marched to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into New Delhi as the nation celebrated Republic Day on January 26 in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government. (Image: AP)
Protesting farmers march to the capital breaking police barricades during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
TAGS: #agriculture reform laws #farm reform laws #Farmers protest #India #Republic Day 2021 #Slideshow
first published: Jan 26, 2021 01:14 pm

