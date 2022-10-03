In pics | Extremely rare Neelakurinji flowers bloom in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru

Moneycontrol News

Karnataka’s Chikkamaguluru is witnessing the rare blooming of Neelakurinji flowers after 12 years. A look at what makes this a unique event.In Neelakurinji, ‘neela’ means blue, and ‘kurinji’ refers to the flowers. The flowers give the Nilgiri Mountain range its name. At maturity, the light blue color of flowers changes to purple bluish.These flowers are famous for periodical blooming only once in every 12 years.Neelakurinji flowers are mainly found in Western Ghats of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka including Ooty and Munnar.