In Pics | Eid al-Adha celebrations in India amid fear of COVID-19 resurgence

Eid ul-Adha celebrations in India are likely to be subdued as fear of a resurgence of COVID-19 wave casts a shadow. Birds seen over deserted Jama Masjid on Eid al Adha following restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic on July 21 in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

People perform ablution before offering Eid al Adha prayers at the deserted Jama Masjid due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on July 21 in New Delhi. Muslims worldwide marked the Eid al-Adha holiday over the past days amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's celebrations. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

People offer Eid al Adha prayers at the deserted Jama Masjid in New Delhi, July 21, 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Eid-ul-Adha. Modi tweeted, "Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good." (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

High priest Syed Ahmed Bukhari recites khutba after offering Eid al Adha prayers in almost deserted Jama Masjid following Covid pandemic restrictions on July 21 in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Para-military force soldiers stand guard as people walk past closed shops on Eid Al-Adha following COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on July 21 in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

People walk past closed shops on Eid al Adha on July 21 in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

A boy comes out from the deserted Jama Masjid on Eid al Adha following restrictions due to COVID pandemic on July 21 in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

A para-military force soldier stands guard as people stand outside closed shops on Eid al Adha on July 21 in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Policemen stand guard as a man rides on a scooter on Eid al Adha on July 21 in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Para-military force soldier stands guard as a Muslim sits outside his closed shop on Eid al Adha on July 21 in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Devotees offer prayers at Tawi Bridge Mosque in Jammu to mark Eid A-Adha. Image: ANI

Eid Al-Adha celebrations in a mosque in Srinagar. Image: ANI

"We need to follow COVID-19 guidelines for the safety of ourselves and our families. We had decided to allow limited people to offer namaz at Jama Masjid. 15-20 people offered prayers," said Abdul Ghafoor Shah Bukhari, Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid. Image: ANI

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered namaz at his residence on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. Image: ANI