External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday said that peace and tranquillity at the border areas with China have been the foundation of stable and cooperative ties between the two countries. He made these remarks after holding talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi that lasted for about three hours. (ANI Photo)

The need to continue positive interactions at diplomatic, military levels for restoration of peace is a prerequisite for normalisation. The two sides discussed it was important to ensure that actions don't violate the spirit of equal and mutual security. The work should be in the same direction and resolve outstanding issues as quickly as possible, as per ANI. (ANI Photo)

NSA Ajit Doval told Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi that complete disengagement in the remaining areas is important to allow bilateral ties to take their natural course. Restoration of peace will help build mutual trust, he added. (ANI Photo)

The Chinese side invited NSA to visit China to take forward the mandate. NSA responded positively to the invitation, stating that he could visit after immediate issues are resolved successfully, according to ANI. (ANI Photo)