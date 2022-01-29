MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    Beating Retreat: Drones light up Delhi sky at this year's ceremony

    The Beating Retreat ceremony is performed every year on January 29 and marks the end of the Republic Day celebrations. This year's main attraction of the ceremony was a grand drone show that dazzled the sky above the national capital.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2022 / 07:56 PM IST
    pjimage - 2022-01-29T185214.979
    The Beating Retreat ceremony is a centuries-old military tradition going back to the days when troops disengaged from battle at sunset as soon as 'buglers' sounded the 'retreat'.  The ceremony is performed every year on January 29 and marks the end of the Republic Day celebrations. In this image, you can see 46 buglers herald the arrival of the President of India at the Rashtrapati bhavan.  (Image: Twitter/MyGovIndia)
    pjimage - 2022-01-29T185315.767
    The national flag hoisting at Vijay Chowk officially commemorating the Beating Retreat ceremony. A host of new tunes were added to the ceremony to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence (being celebrated as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav). These include 'Kerala', 'Hind ki Sena' and 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon'.  (Image: Twitter/MyGovIndia)
    pjimage - 2022-01-29T185403.684
    Military melody playing 'Hey Kanchha' composed by LB Gurung magically transforming the mood & spreading the fragrance of brotherhood. (Image: Twitter/MyGovIndia)
    pjimage - 2022-01-29T185506.482
    A quick march with pipes & drum playing 'Jai Janam Bhumi' composed by Sub Major CS Bhandari. (Image: Twitter/MyGovIndia)
    pjimage - 2022-01-29T185600.941
    A melodious composition ‘Kerala’ by CHM N Madhavan Nair played by the Army Military band. This year the Defence Ministry aslo included the patriotic song 'Aey Mere Watan ke Logo'.  'Sare Jahan Se Achcha' replaced the Christian hymn Abide With Me, a favourite of Mahatma Gandhi. (Image: Twitter/MyGovIndia)
    pjimage - 2022-01-29T185708.760
    Retreat by buglers concluding the #RepublicDay 2022 celebrations. (Image: Twitter/MyGovIndia)
    This year's main attraction of the ceremony was a grand drone show that dazzled the sky above the national capital.  The 10-minute drone show involving 1,000 drones, according to the Defence Ministry, was to commemorate the 75 years of Independence. (Image: ANI)
    This year's main attraction of the ceremony was a grand drone show that dazzled the sky above the national capital.  The 10-minute drone show involving 1,000 drones, according to the Defence Ministry, was to commemorate the 75 years of Independence. (Image: ANI)
    pjimage - 2022-01-29T190135.478
    This was India's biggest 'Drone Show',  executed by Indian startUp 'Botlab' under Union Ministry of Science and Technology and led by IIT Delhi alumni. (Image: ANI)
    pjimage - 2022-01-29T190219.827
    Union Minister Jitendra Singh, speaking to news agency ANI, said that India will become the fourth country in the world after the UK, Russia and China to light up 1,000 drones in the sky during the Beating Retreat ceremony. (Image: ANI)
    Drones form a map of India at the beating retreat ceremony. (Image: ANI)
    Drones form a map of India at the beating retreat ceremony. (Image: ANI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Beating Retreat Ceremony #Delhi #Drone Show #India #Republic day celebrations #Slideshow
    first published: Jan 29, 2022 07:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.