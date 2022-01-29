Beating Retreat: Drones light up Delhi sky at this year's ceremony

The Beating Retreat ceremony is a centuries-old military tradition going back to the days when troops disengaged from battle at sunset as soon as 'buglers' sounded the 'retreat'. The ceremony is performed every year on January 29 and marks the end of the Republic Day celebrations. In this image, you can see 46 buglers herald the arrival of the President of India at the Rashtrapati bhavan. (Image: Twitter/MyGovIndia)

The national flag hoisting at Vijay Chowk officially commemorating the Beating Retreat ceremony. A host of new tunes were added to the ceremony to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence (being celebrated as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav). These include 'Kerala', 'Hind ki Sena' and 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon'. (Image: Twitter/MyGovIndia)

Military melody playing 'Hey Kanchha' composed by LB Gurung magically transforming the mood & spreading the fragrance of brotherhood. (Image: Twitter/MyGovIndia)

A quick march with pipes & drum playing 'Jai Janam Bhumi' composed by Sub Major CS Bhandari. (Image: Twitter/MyGovIndia)

A melodious composition ‘Kerala’ by CHM N Madhavan Nair played by the Army Military band. This year the Defence Ministry aslo included the patriotic song 'Aey Mere Watan ke Logo'. 'Sare Jahan Se Achcha' replaced the Christian hymn Abide With Me, a favourite of Mahatma Gandhi. (Image: Twitter/MyGovIndia)

Retreat by buglers concluding the #RepublicDay 2022 celebrations. (Image: Twitter/MyGovIndia)

This year's main attraction of the ceremony was a grand drone show that dazzled the sky above the national capital. The 10-minute drone show involving 1,000 drones, according to the Defence Ministry, was to commemorate the 75 years of Independence. (Image: ANI)

This was India's biggest 'Drone Show', executed by Indian startUp 'Botlab' under Union Ministry of Science and Technology and led by IIT Delhi alumni. (Image: ANI)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, speaking to news agency ANI, said that India will become the fourth country in the world after the UK, Russia and China to light up 1,000 drones in the sky during the Beating Retreat ceremony. (Image: ANI)