In pics | Dogs in India: A look at some of the lesser known Indian breeds

Himachali Hound | Locally called as 'Gaddi' dog. 'Gaddi' in Urdu means shepherd. Usually black and tan or solid black with some markings on toes,chest and neck, they have small drooped ears and heavily plumed tail that is curled over their back. Modhol Hound | Also called Caravan Hounds, Karwani, Pashmi (The featured variety). It belongs to the sight hound category. Named after the erstwhile princely state of Mudhol (part of the Bombay presidency in British India). First Indian dog drafted in Indian Army.