Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Dogs in India: A look at some of the lesser known Indian breeds

Pushing for Atmanirbhar Bharat in his recent Mann ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi championed the indigenous dogs of India, urging citizens ti bring home our swadeshi breeds. A look at some of the lesser known dog breeds native to India.

Moneycontrol News
Dogs of India

A look at some of the lesser known dog breeds native to India.

Indian Pariah Dog | It is also known as Indog, South Asian pye dog & desi dog. It named by the British after the Pariah tribe of South India. It is an ancient breed - it's ancestors go back 4,500 years.

Combai | Historically used for hunting and guarding purposes. CRPF recently recruited Combai dogs into their Dog breeding and training school.

Kanni & Chippiparai | Kanni translates to 'pure' in Tamil after its fierce loyalty. It specialise in hunting hares wild boars and blackbucks. Since the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, these dogs have been acting as guard dogs.

Rajapalayam | It also known as the polygar hound or Indian ghost. It is believed to have fought alongside the Polygar soldiers against the British East India Company during the Polygar wars from 1799 to 1805.

Himachali Hound | Locally called as 'Gaddi' dog. 'Gaddi' in Urdu means shepherd. Usually black and tan or solid black with some markings on toes,chest and neck, they have small drooped ears and heavily plumed tail that is curled over their back.

Modhol Hound | Also called Caravan Hounds, Karwani, Pashmi (The featured variety). It belongs to the sight hound category. Named after the erstwhile princely state of Mudhol (part of the Bombay presidency in British India). First Indian dog drafted in Indian Army.

First Published on Sep 3, 2020 09:42 am

tags #Atmanirbhar Bharat #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow

