In pics | DIAL opens India’s first private jet terminal at Indira Gandhi International Airport

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) announced the opening of India's first exclusive general aviation terminal for private jets at Indira Gandhi International Airport on September 17. (Image: Delhi Airport) It was inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The terminal is spread over 8 lakh square feet and has 57 parking bays. It can handle up to 150 private jet flights per day. (Image: Delhi Airport) The terminal has been set up in compliance with safety and precautionary measures keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Flight operations of private jets are classified under the "general aviation" category. (Image: Delhi Airport) The new facility offers exclusive city side car parking and convenient access to the city. The terminal can handle over 50 passengers every hour. (Image: Delhi Airport) According to the airport operator, the new terminal has spacious passenger lounges, retail, food and beverage sections, 24x7 personal concierge services, common processing area with customs and immigrations and immediate access to private jet aircraft stands from the terminal. (Image: Delhi Airport) First Published on Sep 17, 2020 06:51 pm