172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|in-pics-dial-opens-indias-first-private-jet-terminal-at-indira-gandhi-international-airport-5853441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | DIAL opens India’s first private jet terminal at Indira Gandhi International Airport

The new facility offers exclusive city side car parking and convenient access to the city. The terminal can handle over 50 passengers every hour.

Moneycontrol News
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) announced the opening of India’s first exclusive general aviation terminal for private jets at Indira Gandhi International Airport on September 17. (Image: Delhi Airport)

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) announced the opening of India’s first exclusive general aviation terminal for private jets at Indira Gandhi International Airport on September 17. (Image: Delhi Airport)

It was inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The terminal is spread over 8 lakh square feet and has 57 parking bays. It can handle up to 150 private jet flights per day. (Image: Delhi Airport)

It was inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The terminal is spread over 8 lakh square feet and has 57 parking bays. It can handle up to 150 private jet flights per day. (Image: Delhi Airport)

The terminal has been set up in compliance with safety and precautionary measures keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Flight operations of private jets are classified under the "general aviation" category. (Image: Delhi Airport)

The terminal has been set up in compliance with safety and precautionary measures keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Flight operations of private jets are classified under the "general aviation" category. (Image: Delhi Airport)

The new facility offers exclusive city side car parking and convenient access to the city. The terminal can handle over 50 passengers every hour. (Image: Delhi Airport)

The new facility offers exclusive city side car parking and convenient access to the city. The terminal can handle over 50 passengers every hour. (Image: Delhi Airport)

According to the airport operator, the new terminal has spacious passenger lounges, retail, food and beverage sections, 24x7 personal concierge services, common processing area with customs and immigrations and immediate access to private jet aircraft stands from the terminal. (Image: Delhi Airport)

According to the airport operator, the new terminal has spacious passenger lounges, retail, food and beverage sections, 24x7 personal concierge services, common processing area with customs and immigrations and immediate access to private jet aircraft stands from the terminal. (Image: Delhi Airport)

First Published on Sep 17, 2020 06:51 pm

tags #Delhi Airport #DIAL #Hardeep Singh Puri #IGIA #Private jets #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.