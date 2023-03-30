In Pics: Devotees flock to temples in large numbers to offer prayers on Ram Navami

1/6 Devotees offered prayers and sought blessings from Goddess Durga on the occasion of Ram Navami at temples on March 30. The devotees also flocked to attend the early morning aarti at temples. (Source: ANI)

2/6 Devotees were seen standing in the long queue and waiting for their chance patiently to offer prayers. (Source: ANI)

3/6 Mantras were chanted by priests and devotional songs were played at the temple premises. (Source: ANI)

4/6 Devotees were seen queued up at Kalkaji Mandir. Many devotees arrived outside the temple at midnight to offer prayers. (Source: ANI)

5/6 Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and Prasad. (Source: ANI)