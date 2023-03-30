English
    In Pics: Devotees flock to temples in large numbers to offer prayers on Ram Navami

    Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and sweets.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 30, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
    Devotees offered prayers and sought blessings from Goddess Durga on the occasion of the Ram Navami at the temples on March 30. The devotees also flocked to attend the early morning aarti at the temple. (Source: ANI)
    1/6
    Devotees were seen standing in the long queue and waiting for their chance patiently to offer prayers. (Source: ANI)
    2/6
    Mantras were chanted by priests and devotional songs were played at the temple premises. (Source: ANI)
    3/6
    Devotees were also seen queued up at Kalkaji Mandir. Many devotees arrived outside the temple at midnight to offer prayers. (Source: ANI)
    4/6
    Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day pf Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and Prasad. (Source: ANI)
    5/6
    On the eve of Ram Navami, an idol of Lord Ram along with a miniature of Ayodhya's Ram temple was made by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri beach in Odisha. (Source: ANI) (With inputs from ANI)
    6/6
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 30, 2023 12:11 pm