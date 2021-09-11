In Pics | Delhi records highest rainfall in 46 years; waterlogging, traffic jams cripple normal life

Delhi and surrounding areas were hit by a fresh spell of incessant rainfall on September 11, 2021 (Image: PTI)

The massive downpour slowed down the vehicular movement during the morning hours of the day, leading to traffic snarls at some points of NCR (Image: PTI)

Some of the arterials roads were jammed due to the waterlogging caused by heavy rains (Image: PTI)

Some road stretches were inundated as the city witnessed a high quantum of rainfall within a short period (Image: PTI)

The IMD had predicted thunderstorms with "heavy to very heavy intensity rain" in Delhi and nearby areas on September 11. (Image: PTI)

With today's rainfall, the 2021 monsoon has been recorded as the wettest in the last 46 years in Delhi. The city has cumulatively received 1.0 metre (3.3 feet) of rain this season so far, the weather department said. (Image: PTI)

Despite the late arrival, rainfall has remained strong in the national capital region. The monsoon season still has around 20 days left, before the onset of autumn (Image: PTI)