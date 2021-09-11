MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics | Delhi records highest rainfall in 46 years; waterlogging, traffic jams cripple normal life

The cumulative rainfall recorded in Delhi this year is highest since 1965. The city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has so far received 1.0 metre (3.3 feet) of rain in this monsoon season.

Moneycontrol News
September 11, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST
Delhi and surrounding areas were hit by a fresh spell of incessant rainfall on September 11, 2021 (Image: PTI)
Delhi and surrounding areas were hit by a fresh spell of incessant rainfall on September 11, 2021 (Image: PTI)
The massive downpour slowed down the vehicular movement during the morning hours of the day, leading to traffic snarls at some points of NCR (Image: PTI)
The massive downpour slowed down the vehicular movement during the morning hours of the day, leading to traffic snarls at some points of NCR (Image: PTI)
Some of the arterials roads were jammed due to the waterlogging caused by heavy rains (Image: PTI)
Some of the arterials roads were jammed due to the waterlogging caused by heavy rains (Image: PTI)
Some road stretches were inundated as the city witnessed a high quantum of rainfall within a short period (Image: PTI)
Some road stretches were inundated as the city witnessed a high quantum of rainfall within a short period (Image: PTI)
The IMD had predicted predicted thunderstorm with "heavy to very heavy intensity rain" in Delhi and nearby areas on September 11 (Image: PTI)
The IMD had predicted thunderstorms with "heavy to very heavy intensity rain" in Delhi and nearby areas on September 11. (Image: PTI)
With today's rainfall, the 2021 monsoon has been recorded as the wettest in the last 46 years in Delhi. The city has cumulatively received 1.0 metre (3.3 feet) of rain this seasons so far, the weather department said. (Image: PTI)
With today's rainfall, the 2021 monsoon has been recorded as the wettest in the last 46 years in Delhi. The city has cumulatively received 1.0 metre (3.3 feet) of rain this season so far, the weather department said. (Image: PTI)
Despite late arrival, rainfall has remained strong in the national capital region. The monsoon season still has around 20 days left, before the onset of autumn (Image: PTI)
Despite the late arrival, rainfall has remained strong in the national capital region. The monsoon season still has around 20 days left, before the onset of autumn (Image: PTI)
A rickshaw being manually steered out of an inundated road by locals (Image: PTI)
A rickshaw being manually steered out of an inundated road by locals (Image: PTI)
Tags: #Delhi #IMD #Monsoon 2021 #Rains
first published: Sep 11, 2021 03:02 pm

