In Pics | Delhi Metro's Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor opens for public

Passenger services on the Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Delhi Metro's Grey Line has begun on September 18, taking the rapid transit network further into the interiors of Najafgarh.

The upcoming Dhansa Bus Stand station has been adorned with attractive artworks and photographs, which display the rich heritage, culture, flora and fauna of this suburban locality of the national capital. In a first for the DMRC network, the Delhi Metro has built an underground integrated parking facility at Dhansa Bus Stand station that will allow commuters to park their vehicles and move to the concourse area directly.

The corridor was inaugurated by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after its opening was delayed by over a month due to approach road issues.

The nearly one kilometre-long (891 m) Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section will take the metro further into the interior areas of Najafgarh. This segment was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated on August 6, but it was postponed, two days before the slated date, due to issues with an approach road to the station.

During the inauguration, Kejriwal said, "People won't have to cross Firni road now to reach Delhi. It will benefit people from about 50 villages."