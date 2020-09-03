In pics | Delhi metro to resume services from September 7; DMRC shares guidelines to be followed

Delhi Metro is preparing to reopen post the coronavirus lockdown from September 7 in a phased manner Moneycontrol News After more than five months of shutdown, imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will open for service from September 7 in a phased manner. It will follow all the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock 4.0. This even as India has been reporting the highest single-day cases in the world for more than three weeks and is the third worst-hit country. (Image: AP) A workers sanitises a metro station in New Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP) DMRC shared the guidelines to be followed, issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), to ensure that all preventive measures are being taken care of to ensure safe travel. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC) Safety guidelines to be followed inside metro trains. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC) Safety guidelines to be followed at metro stations. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC) Safety guidelines on cleanliness and hygiene. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC) Safety guidelines to be followed while ticketing. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC) Miscellaneous safety guidelines. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC) Workers sanitise a metro coach in New Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP) A private security guard stands near a social distancing mark at a Delhi metro station during a press preview to show the preparedness of Delhi Metro at a station in Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP) A workers sanitises the interiors of a metro coach h in New Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP) Workers sanitise a metro coach in New Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP) An Indian paramilitary soldier wearing protective gear frisks journalists during a press preview to show preparedness of Delhi Metro at a station in Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP) A workers sanitises a metro coach in New Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP) First Published on Sep 3, 2020 08:40 pm