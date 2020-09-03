172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|in-pics-delhi-metro-preparing-to-resume-services-from-september-7-dmrc-shares-guidelines-to-be-followed-5795101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Delhi metro to resume services from September 7; DMRC shares guidelines to be followed

Delhi Metro is preparing to reopen post the coronavirus lockdown from September 7 in a phased manner

Moneycontrol News
After more than five months of shutdown, imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will open for service from September 7 in a phased manner. It will follow all the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock 4.0. This even as India has been reporting the highest single-day cases in the world for more than three weeks and is the third worst-hit country. (Image: AP)

After more than five months of shutdown, imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will open for service from September 7 in a phased manner. It will follow all the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock 4.0. This even as India has been reporting the highest single-day cases in the world for more than three weeks and is the third worst-hit country. (Image: AP)

A workers sanitises a metro station in New Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP)

A workers sanitises a metro station in New Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP)

DMRC shared the guidelines to be followed, issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), to ensure that all preventive measures are being taken care of to ensure safe travel. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

DMRC shared the guidelines to be followed, issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), to ensure that all preventive measures are being taken care of to ensure safe travel. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

Safety guidelines to be followed inside metro trains. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

Safety guidelines to be followed inside metro trains. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

Safety guidelines to be followed at metro stations. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

Safety guidelines to be followed at metro stations. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

Safety guidelines on cleanliness and hygiene. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

Safety guidelines on cleanliness and hygiene. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

Safety guidelines to be followed while ticketing. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

Safety guidelines to be followed while ticketing. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

Miscellaneous safety guidelines. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

Miscellaneous safety guidelines. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

Workers sanitise a metro coach in New Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP)

Workers sanitise a metro coach in New Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP)

A private security guard stands near a social distancing mark at a Delhi metro station during a press preview to show the preparedness of Delhi Metro at a station in Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP)

A private security guard stands near a social distancing mark at a Delhi metro station during a press preview to show the preparedness of Delhi Metro at a station in Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP)

A workers sanitises the interiors of a metro coach h in New Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP)

A workers sanitises the interiors of a metro coach h in New Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP)

Workers sanitise a metro coach in New Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP)

Workers sanitise a metro coach in New Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP)

An Indian paramilitary soldier weaAn Indian paramilitary soldier wearing protective gear frisks journalists during a press preview to show preparedness of Delhi Metro at a station in Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP)ring protective gear frisks journalists during a press preview to show the preparedness of Delhi Metro at a station in Delhi, September 3. (Image: AP)

An Indian paramilitary soldier wearing protective gear frisks journalists during a press preview to show preparedness of Delhi Metro at a station in Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP)

A workers sanitises a metro coach in New Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP)

A workers sanitises a metro coach in New Delhi on September 3. (Image: AP)

First Published on Sep 3, 2020 08:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi Metro #Reopening India #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.