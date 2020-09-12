172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|in-pics-delhi-metro-becomes-fully-operational-from-september-12-5830161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Delhi Metro becomes fully operational from September 12

All lines of the Delhi Metro network, comprising 349 km and 253 Metro stations, is fully operational and restored to pre-COVID levels once again from September 12 onward.

Moneycontrol News
Delhi metro resumes full services from September 12. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken all measures to keep commute safe and comfortable. All passengers are required to follow guidelines strictly to ensure safety. (Image: PTI)

DMRC took to social media to announce the resumption of full metro services. "With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Remember to follow the guidelines when travelling. #MetroBackOnTrack," DMRC tweeted. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

DMRC has asked commuters to follow the staggered timings for travelling to avoid crowding and to maintain adequate social distancing. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

Metro services were suspended in late March amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

Metro services were allowed to resume in a phased manner from September 7 as per the Centre's Unlock 4 guidelines. Five days after a graded resumption Delhi metro services have now become fully operational. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

On Sundays, starting September 20, train services will commence at 8 am. However, this Sunday i.e. September 13, services on these lines will commence at 6 am as per the existing schedule. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

All lines of the Delhi Metro network, comprising 349 km and 253 Metro stations, are fully operational and restored to pre-COVID levels from September 12 onward. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

DMRC had appealed to passengers to travel light and "talk less inside trains to prevent the possibility of short-range aerosol transmission". (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

First Published on Sep 12, 2020 01:58 pm

tags #Delhi Metro #delhi metro fully operational #Delhi Metro Rail Corporation #DMRC #Slideshow

