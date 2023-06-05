In Pics: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds talks with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin

1/8 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 5 held wide-ranging talks with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin focusing on various key aspects of India-US defence ties and the regional security scenario including in the Indo-Pacific. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)

2/8 The US Defence Secretary arrived in New Delhi on June 4 on a two-day tour that comes over two weeks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Washington. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)

3/8 Secretary Austin was accorded a guard of honour ahead of the talks at the Manekshaw Centre. It is Secretary Austin's second visit to India. His previous trip to India was in March, 2021. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)

4/8 United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on June 5, inspected the Tri-Services Guard of Honour in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, here in the national capital. (Image: AP)

5/8 Austin's visit will prominently focus on advancing India-US new defence innovation and industrial cooperation initiatives and continuing with the efforts to expand operational cooperation between the US and Indian militaries. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)

6/8 The two countries have inked key defence and security pacts over the past few years, including the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 that allows their militaries to use each other’s bases for repair and replenishment of supplies. (Image: Twitter @rajnathsingh)

7/8 India and the US also signed COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) in 2018 which provides for interoperability between the two militaries and provides for the sale of high-end technology from the US to India. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)