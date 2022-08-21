 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics | Death, destruction as heavy rain lashes north India

Moneycontrol News
Aug 21, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

Several people are missing after incessant rains swept away houses, washed away roads and triggered landslides in Himachal Pradesh. Rains also caused damage in neighbouring Jammu and Uttarakhand

(Image- ANI)

Tree uprooted in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, as heavy rains unleash havoc in the hill state. (Image- ANI) Water levels swelled due to heavy rains in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. (Image- ANI) Tourists were stuck in long jams as Mandi reels from heavy rains that lashed the district and the state for 36 hours. (Image- ANI) Death toll rises to 22 due to rain-triggered landslides, six people still missing. (Image- ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir | The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage that was stopped as a precautionary measure due to heavy rains has resumed. (Image- ANI) Punjab | A bridge over Chakki dariya closed due to a strong flow of water. (Image- ANI) Rajasthan | Dholpur reels under the effects of heavy rainfall in the area. (Image- ANI) Uttarakhand | River Ganga in spate in Rishikesh amid torrential downpour in the state. (Image- ANI)
