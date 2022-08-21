In Pics | Death, destruction as heavy rain lashes north India

Several people are missing after incessant rains swept away houses, washed away roads and triggered landslides in Himachal Pradesh. Rains also caused damage in neighbouring Jammu and Uttarakhand
Tree uprooted in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, as heavy rains unleash havoc in the hill state. (Image- ANI)
Water levels swelled due to heavy rains in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. (Image- ANI)
Tourists were stuck in long jams as Mandi reels from heavy rains that lashed the district and the state for 36 hours. (Image- ANI)
Death toll rises to 22 due to rain-triggered landslides, six people still missing. (Image- ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir | The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage that was stopped as a precautionary measure due to heavy rains has resumed. (Image- ANI)
Punjab | A bridge over Chakki dariya closed due to a strong flow of water. (Image- ANI)
Rajasthan | Dholpur reels under the effects of heavy rainfall in the area. (Image- ANI)
Uttarakhand | River Ganga in spate in Rishikesh amid torrential downpour in the state. (Image- ANI)