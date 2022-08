Tree uprooted in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, as heavy rains unleash havoc in the hill state. (Image- ANI)

Water levels swelled due to heavy rains in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. (Image- ANI)

Tourists were stuck in long jams as Mandi reels from heavy rains that lashed the district and the state for 36 hours. (Image- ANI)

Death toll rises to 22 due to rain-triggered landslides, six people still missing. (Image- ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir | The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage that was stopped as a precautionary measure due to heavy rains has resumed. (Image- ANI)

Punjab | A bridge over Chakki dariya closed due to a strong flow of water. (Image- ANI)

Rajasthan | Dholpur reels under the effects of heavy rainfall in the area. (Image- ANI)