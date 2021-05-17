In Pics | Cyclone Tauktae: Severe cyclonic storm bears down on COVID-stricken India

A severe cyclone is roaring in the Arabian Sea off southwestern India with winds of up to 140 kph (87 mph), already causing heavy rains and flooding that have killed multiple people. Cyclone Tauktae, the season’s first major storm, is expected to make landfall early May 18 in Gujarat state, a statement by the India Meteorological Department said. After the cyclone slams ashore, forecasters warn of the potential for extensive damage from high winds, heavy rainfall and flooding in low-lying areas.

Policemen enforcing a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus stand beneath a rain shelter in Kochi, Kerala state. The massive storm comes as India is battling with a devastating coronavirus surge — and both the storm and the virus could exacerbate the effects of the other. (Image: AP)

Fishing boats that stayed off the Arabian Sea due to Cyclone Tauktae are anchored in the backwaters in Kochi, Kerala state. The storm has already led to the suspension of some vaccination efforts and there is greater risk of virus transmission in crowded evacuation shelters. (Image: AP)

This photograph provided by India's Defense Ministry shows an Indian Air Force plane preparing to transport National Disaster Response Force personnel and material to western Gujarat state in preparation of Cyclone Tauktae from Kolkata, India. (India's Defense Ministry via AP)

Indian Air Force had deployed two C-130J and An-32 aircraft for transportation of 167 personnel and 16.5 tonnes of NDRF from Kolkata to Ahmedabad. (Image: ANI Twitter/IAF)

A passenger waits for his bus at a terminus amidst heavy rains from Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)

Motorists wade through a flooded street following heavy rains from Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai.

A man walks past a fallen tree on a street following heavy rains from Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)

Auto rickshaws wade through a flooded street during heavy rains caused by the Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)