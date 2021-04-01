English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In pics | COVID-19 vaccination opens for people above 45 as cases spike

From April 1, the COVID-19 vaccination drive has been expanded to include everyone above the age of 45, here are some images of people getting the jab on the day India reported more than 72,000 new cases.

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal takes his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi. (ANI)
Union Minister Piyush Goyal takes his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh minister Brajesh Pathak takes his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh minister Brajesh Pathak takes his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow. (ANI)
People wait for their turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine dose at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Nagpur. (ANI)
People wait for their turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine dose at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Nagpur. (ANI)
Vaccination for everyone above 45 years of age in the country begins today. (ANI)
Vaccination for everyone above 45 years of age in the country begins today. (ANI)
A man registering is name to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (ANI)
A man registering his name to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (ANI)
Healthcare worker giving vaccination to a man at a hospital. (ANI)
A healthcare worker give the COVID jab to a man at a health facility. (ANI)
People wait for their turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine dose at Lady Hardinge Hospital. (ANI)
People wait for their turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine dose at Delhi's Lady Hardinge Hospital. (ANI)
Healthcare worker giving COVID-19 vaccine dose to a man at Lady Hardinge Hospital.
A healthcare worker giving COVID-19 vaccine to a man at the Lady Hardinge Hospital. (ANI)
A woman been vaccinated by the healthcare worker at Lady Hardinge Hospital. (ANI)
A woman being vaccinated by a healthcare worker at the Lady Hardinge Hospital. (ANI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #gallery #India #Slideshow
first published: Apr 1, 2021 12:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.