In pics | COVID-19 vaccination opens for people above 45 as cases spike

Union Minister Piyush Goyal takes his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh minister Brajesh Pathak takes his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow. (ANI)

People wait for their turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine dose at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Nagpur. (ANI)

Vaccination for everyone above 45 years of age in the country begins today. (ANI)

A man registering his name to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (ANI)

A healthcare worker give the COVID jab to a man at a health facility. (ANI)

People wait for their turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine dose at Delhi's Lady Hardinge Hospital. (ANI)

A healthcare worker giving COVID-19 vaccine to a man at the Lady Hardinge Hospital. (ANI)