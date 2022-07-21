In pics | Congress stages protests as Sonia Gandhi is questioned by ED

Moneycontrol News

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Enforcement Directorate's office on July 21 for questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case. The Congress slammed the government for allegedly “misusing” probe agencies against opposition leaders and staged protests against the ED summons to Gandhi. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)The party staged protests in Delhi and other parts of the country against the ED, which investigates economic offences and foreign exchange violations. The ED had earlier questioned her son and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the case. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)Congress MPs also held protests in Parliament against the government over the questioning of Sonia Gandhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Congress MPs head to party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road, in New Delhi ahead of Sonia Gandhi's appearance before ED in the National Herald case. (Image: Twitter @ANI)As part of nationwide protest, Congress workers and NSUI hold a protest in Patna, Bihar, in support of Sonia Gandhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Congress workers protest the ED probe against party chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Karnataka Congress protests against ED questioning of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI) (With inputs from ANI and PTI)