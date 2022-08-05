In Pics | Congress leaders detained amid protest against price rise and inflation

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, were detained while marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan to mark their protest against inflation, price rise, GST and unemployment on August 5. (Image: ANI)

Congress staged a mass nationwide protest on August 5 against price rise and unemployment. Delhi Police detained more than 200 Congress protesters, including 50 members of Parliament. Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi were detained at Police Lines Kingsway Camp. (Image: ANI)

The Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the New Delhi district except for Jantar Mantar ahead of the Congress party’s call for nationwide protests against inflation and unemployment. (Image: AP)

Congress MPs along with party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in the Parliament premises amid protests against Central government over inflation and unemployment, earlier on August 5. (Image: ANI)

Congress MPs in Parliament wear black clothes in protest against inflation and unemployment.

Lawmakers from India's opposition Congress party march during a protest in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

Congress members stage a protest against the Central government over inflation and unemployment, in Patna. (Image: ANI)

Congress workers and leaders protest in Hyderabad over inflation and unemployment. (Image: ANI)

Wearing garlands made of vegetables, Congress workers in Vijayawada protest against the Central government over the issues of price rise and unemployment. (Image: ANI)