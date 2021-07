TORRENTIAL rain since last night has wreaked havoc in Ratnagiri district, with Chiplun city being the worst affected. Hundreds of Chiplun residents were stranded in their homes after Vashisti river, the lifeline of the city, overflowed. (Image: ANI)

“The flood situation is grim but under control,” Ratnagiri District Collector B N Patil told reporters. (Image: ANI)

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Coast Guard teams reached Chiplun on Thursday afternoon and rescue operations have begun, said Patil.(Image: ANI)

“Helicopters have begun their sorties. So far, 100 stranded citizens have been moved to safer places and the rescue operation is continuing. We are providing food packets and shelter to the rescued citizens,” he said, adding that 10 teams of the Navy will also arrive in Chiplun by Friday morning. (Image: ANI)

Chiplun has a population of 20,000-25,000. “However, as the water in the river started rising, many people… left the city, like they do during such situations in monsoon. It is true that several residents are still stranded in their homes but we do not know the exact number of those awaiting rescue,” Patil said. (Image: ANI)

Officials said in the past 24 hours, Chiplun registered 200 mm rain, the highest in Ratnagiri district. (Image: ANI)

Many marketplaces, residential and commercial complexes are under water. Electricity and communication lines have been snapped, bridges in and around Chiplun are underwater and it was difficult to establish contact with local residents, said officials. (Image: ANI)

The State Transport bus stand has been completely submerged, with all parked buses under water. (Image: ANI)

NDRF officials, meanwhile, said they have rushed four teams to Chiplun. “It is difficult to reach Chiplun because of flooded roads. We will send two more teams by helicopter. Each team has five boats. Residents should contact the helpline number of the collectorate, which will help us understand in which area and buildings the citizens have been stuck,” said NDRF officials. (Image: ANI)