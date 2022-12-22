In Pics: Chief ministers chair high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation as cases spike globally

With COVID cases rising in other countries over the few days, several Indian state governments held review meeting to gauge the Covid situation in their state and gave necessary instructions to the officials. (Image: ANI)

PM Narendra Modi and several other MPs wear masks as they attend the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha. PM is also scheduled to chair a high-level meeting on December 22 to review the COVID-19 situation and its related aspects in the country. (Image: ANI)

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami held a high-level meeting with the officials of the Health Department regarding the prevention of Covid-19. (Image: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with Team-9 officials over Covid on December 22. He told officials to create awareness about mask usage in crowded and public spaces. He instructed them to conduct genome sequencing of every positive case. Also told them to increase pace of COVID testing and precaution dose. (Image: ANI)

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on December 22 chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid situation in the country and measure to prevent virus spread. The meeting was held in view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries. (Image: Twitter @mansukhmandviya)