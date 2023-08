1/7 Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 makes soft-landing on the moon on August 23. India made history with Chandrayaan-3's landing on the Moon's south pole. (ISRO Video Grab)

2/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who joined the live broadcast of Chandrayaan-3's landing virtually from Johannesburg, South Africa, congratulated the ISRO's team and the nation for creating history. (ISRO Video Grab)

3/7 Chandrayaan-3 makes the soft landing on the moon's south pole at 6:04 pm after completing the power descent. (ISRO Video Grab)

4/7 With the success of Chandrayaan-3, India became the fourth country to land its spacecraft on moon and the first to land on moon's south pole. (ISRO Video Grab)

5/7 Officials at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru erupted in applause after the Vikram began its vertical descent toward its landing site. (ISRO Video Grab)

6/7 The Vikram's countdown hovered at 150 metres, then 130 metres, 50 metres and slowed as it approached the moon before finally touching down on the lunar surface. (ISRO Video Grab)