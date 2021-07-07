In Pics | Celebs, dignitaries visit Dilip Kumar’s residence to pay last respect

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan arrives at late actor Dilip Kumar’s residence. (Sachin Gokhale/News18)

Saira Banu, wife of late Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, mourns near his body at her residence along with actor Dharmendra, after he died at the age of 98. (Image: AFP)

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offering condolences to Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu. (Sachin Gokhale/News18)

Shahrukh Khan consoles Saira Banu. (Image: AP)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik pay condolence to Saira Banu on the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Dilip Kumar’s residence. (Sachin Gokhale/News18)

Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur arrives. (Sachin Gokhale/News18)

Anupam Kher arrives to pay his last respect to legendary actor Dilip Kumar. (Sachin Gokhale/News18)