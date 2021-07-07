In Pics | Celebs, dignitaries visit Dilip Kumar’s residence to pay last respect Celebrities were spotted at Dilip Kumar’s residence to pay their last respect to the legendary actor. The famous actor passed away on July 7 due to prolonged illness. The demise of the acting legend saddened his fans all over the globe.
July 07, 2021 / 03:52 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan arrives at late actor Dilip Kumar’s residence. (Sachin Gokhale/News18)
Saira Banu, wife of late Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, mourns near his body at her residence along with actor Dharmendra, after he died at the age of 98. (Image: AFP)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offering condolences to Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu. (Sachin Gokhale/News18)
Shahrukh Khan consoles Saira Banu. (Image: AP)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik pay condolence to Saira Banu on the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Actor Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Dilip Kumar’s residence. (Sachin Gokhale/News18)
Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur arrives. (Sachin Gokhale/News18)
Anupam Kher arrives to pay his last respect to legendary actor Dilip Kumar. (Sachin Gokhale/News18)
Bollywood actors Johnny Lever and Mehmood Junior arrive to pay their respect at the residence of late Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar. (Image: AFP)