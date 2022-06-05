English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    In Pics: Celebrities attend Radhika Merchant's Arangetram ceremony

    Radhika Merchant's Arangetram ceremony was hosted at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. An 'arangetram' is a dancer's completion of their formal training in classical dance and their debut on-stage performance.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 05, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST
    Mukesh Ambani Chairman and Managing Director - Reliance Industries Limited along with Nita Ambani chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, hosted the arangetram ceremony
    Mukesh Ambani - Chairman and Managing Director - Reliance Industries Limited, along with wife Nita Ambani chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, who hosted the ceremony
    Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta and others arrive at Arangetram of Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre(Image Credit: Firstpost)
    Akash Ambani arrives at the Arangetram of Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre with wife Shloka and grandmother Kokilaben Ambani  (Image Credit: Firstpost)
    Mukesh Ambani with son Aakash and grandson Prithvi (Image Credit: Firstpost)
    Mukesh Ambani with son Akash and grandson Prithvi (Image Credit: Firstpost)
    Aditya Thackeray, Tejas Thackeray & Rashmi Thackeray arrive at the Arangetram ceremony of Radhika Merchant.(Image Credit: Firstpost)
    Aditya Thackeray with brother Tejas Thackeray and mother Rashmi Thackeray arrive at the Arangetram ceremony of Radhika Merchant.(Image Credit: Firstpost)
    Salman Khan was also spotted at the ceremony (Image Credit: Firstpost)
    Salman Khan was also spotted at the ceremony
    (Image Credit: Firstpost)
    Raj Kumar Hirani also attended Radhika Merchant's Arangetram ceremony (Image Credit: Firstpost)
    Director Raj Kumar Hirani also attended Radhika Merchant's Arangetram ceremony (Image Credit: Firstpost)
    Actor Aamir Khan was also spotted at Radhika Merchant's Arangetram ceremony (Image Credit: Firstpost)
    Actor Aamir Khan was also spotted at Radhika Merchant's Arangetram ceremony (Image Credit: Firstpost)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anil Ambani #Arangetram #Jio world #Mukesh Ambani #Radhika Merchant
    first published: Jun 5, 2022 10:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.