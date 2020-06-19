In Pics | Cashmere wool production caught in crossfire of India-China standoff

Nomads have roamed these lands atop the roof of the world for centuries, herding the famed and hardy goats that produce the ultra-soft wool known as Pashmina, the finest of cashmeres. Artisans weave the wool into fine yarn and exquisite shawls that cost up to $1,000 apiece in world fashion capitals in a major handicraft export industry that employs thousands. This is a file photo of an elderly man belonging to the Changpa, the nomadic herders who rear the Pashmina goats. (Image: AP/Dar Yasin)