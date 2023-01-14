In Pics | Breathtaking photos of snow-covered Kashmir and Himachal
Kashmir valley and several parts of Himachal Pradesh have been covered in a thick blanket of snow in the last three days after a fresh spell of snowfall. Trees, roads, buildings, mountains, and houses were all covered in white. Several places in Kashmir including the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, and the tourist resorts of Pahalgam and Sonamarg experienced extensive snowfall. Temperatures dipped significantly in the valley and also in some parts of Manali and Shimla after the snowfall in these regions. Take a look at these beautiful phogographs that look no less magical.