In pics | Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: All you need to know about the 118-km long project

Moneycontrol News
Mar 11, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in Karnataka tomorrow.

Tomorrow, PM Narendra Modi will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation. The 118 km-long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8480 crore.
The expressway has six lanes with additional two-lane service roads on both sides.
It is expected to cut down the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to 75 minutes. Earlier, it roughly used to take three hours to travel between both cities.
The expressway has 11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, five bypasses, 42 small bridges and it is fully access controlled.
It is constructed under the Government of India’s flagship programme called Bharatmala Pariyojana (BMP).
The expressway was built in two phases; The 58-kilometre stretch between Bengaluru-Nidaghatta and 61-kilometre stretch between Nidaghatta-Mysuru.
In view of the inauguration of the expressway, Karnataka’s Mandya district administration issued a traffic advisory stating that the traffic on the roads has been diverted to other routes for 12 hours between 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.
The government has earlier announced that two and three-wheeler vehicles are not allowed on any of the six lanes, but they can use the additional service roads.
Furthermore, this expressway will also fasten the journey to tourist places like Coorg, Ooty, Kodaikanal and Wayand from Bengaluru.