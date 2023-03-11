In pics | Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: All you need to know about the 118-km long project

1/9 Tomorrow, PM Narendra Modi will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation. The 118 km-long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8480 crore.

2/9 The expressway has six lanes with additional two-lane service roads on both sides.

3/9 It is expected to cut down the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to 75 minutes. Earlier, it roughly used to take three hours to travel between both cities.

4/9 The expressway has 11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, five bypasses, 42 small bridges and it is fully access controlled.

5/9 It is constructed under the Government of India’s flagship programme called Bharatmala Pariyojana (BMP).

6/9 The expressway was built in two phases; The 58-kilometre stretch between Bengaluru-Nidaghatta and 61-kilometre stretch between Nidaghatta-Mysuru.

7/9 In view of the inauguration of the expressway, Karnataka’s Mandya district administration issued a traffic advisory stating that the traffic on the roads has been diverted to other routes for 12 hours between 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

8/9 The government has earlier announced that two and three-wheeler vehicles are not allowed on any of the six lanes, but they can use the additional service roads.