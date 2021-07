The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) has opened Indian Railways' first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium at the KSR Bengaluru station. (Image: ANI)

This movable freshwater tunnel aquarium is opened with an aim to provide a memorable experience to passengers and make their waiting time at the station pleasurable. (Image: ANI)

This 12-foot-long Aquatic Kingdom will also be educational as the visitors will experience a lifesize kingdom of fish here. (Image: ANI)

The Aquatic Kingdom will have a 3D "selfie" area, where a big fish will pop out of the aquarium. With almost 20 feet of glass periphery, it houses planted, marine and tropical sections with varied flora and fauna in pleasing colours. It is also home to various aquatic animals such as the alligator gar ranging from two to three feet, sting rays, eels up to three-and-a-half feet, sharks, lobsters, snails and shrimps. The aquarium is adorned with natural rocks and splashes of driftwood, artificial coral rocks. (Image: ANI)

The IRSDC has been entrusted with the mandate to undertake facility management at five railway stations -- KSR Bengaluru, Pune, Anand Vihar, Chandigarh and Secunderabad -- to enhance customer satisfaction and make travel a safe and hassle-free experience. (Image: ANI)