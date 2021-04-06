English
In Pics | Assembly Elections 2021: Voters follow COVID-19 norms, cast votes in four states, one UT

Assembly Elections 2021 | Phase 3: Voting is underway in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry

Moneycontrol News
April 06, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
On the busiest day of the ongoing Legislative Assembly elections, all four poll-bound states — West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu — and the Union Territory of Puducherry went to polls on April 6. Polling, which began at 7 am, is being held in a single-phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. While Assam is voting in its final phase, West Bengal is headed for the third round in its eight-phase elections. In this picture: Electors of 138, Canning Paschim (SC) assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas District waiting for their turn to cast votes in the ongoing West Bengal Assembly election on April 6. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)
Voters standing in queue to cast their votes in Puducherry. Polling is underway in all 30 constituencies of the Union Territory. (Image: Twitter/@ceopuducherry)
A senior citizen inaugurates a polling booth in Bongaigaon, Assam. (Image: Twitter/@ceo_assam)
Thermal checking being done amid the COVID-19 pandemic at 140 Baruipur Paschim assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas District, West Bengal. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)
A voter being assisted to wear gloves amid the COVID-19 pandemic at 129 Kultali (SC) assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas District, West Bengal. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)
An National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteer assisting a differently-abled voter to cast her vote at the Karaikal South constituency in Puducherry. (Image: Twitter/@ceopuducherry)
TAGS: #Assam Election 2021 #Assembly Election 2021 #India #Kerala Election 2021 #Politics #Puducherry Election 2021 #Slideshow #Tamil Nadu Election 2021 #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Apr 6, 2021 09:45 am

