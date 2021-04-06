In Pics | Assembly Elections 2021: Voters follow COVID-19 norms, cast votes in four states, one UT

On the busiest day of the ongoing Legislative Assembly elections, all four poll-bound states — West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu — and the Union Territory of Puducherry went to polls on April 6. Polling, which began at 7 am, is being held in a single-phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. While Assam is voting in its final phase, West Bengal is headed for the third round in its eight-phase elections. In this picture: Electors of 138, Canning Paschim (SC) assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas District waiting for their turn to cast votes in the ongoing West Bengal Assembly election on April 6. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)