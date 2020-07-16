App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 10:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Assam flood situation continues to worsen, over 33 lakh people displaced, large parts of Kaziranga National Park inundated

Thousands of people were taking shelter on a raised river embankment after being displaced from their submerged homes in central Assam’s Morigaon district.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Brahmaputra River, which flows through Tibet, India and Bangladesh, burst its banks in Assam late in June and continues to wreak havoc in India’s north-eastern state. Around 85 people have died in the state in flood-related incidents so far and more than 33 lakh people across 28 districts of the state are affected by the deluge. (Image: AP)

Thousands of people were taking shelter on a raised river embankment after being displaced from their submerged homes in central Assam’s Morigaon district. (Image: AP)

Indian flood affected people load empty cooking gas cylinders from a boat to another near an embankment of river Brahmaputra in Gagolmari village, Morigaon district, Assam. (Image: AP)

The floods also swamped most of Kaziranga National Park, home to rare one-horned rhinos. One-horned rhinos move to higher grounds in the flood-affected area of Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district, in the north-eastern state of Assam, on July 16. (Image: Reuters)

In the Pabitora wildlife sanctuary an entire one-horned rhino population of over a hundred were taking shelter in artificially built highlands. (Image: AP)

Indian flood affected people who took shelter in a school look on in Gagolmari village, Morigaon district, Assam. (Image: AP)

Although the rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season, they often cause extensive damage. Indian flood affected villagers and cattle take shelter on a partially washed away road in Gagolmari village, Morigaon district, Assam. (Image: AP)

A man rows a boat near his submerged house in Gagolmari village, in Morigaon district of Assam. (Image: AP)

Indian flood affected villagers and cattle take shelter on an embankment of river Brahmaputra in Gagolmari village, Morigaon district, Assam. (Image: AP)

Flood affected villagers are seen near their partially submerged houses in Gagolmari village, Morigaon district, Assam. (Image: AP)

First Published on Jul 16, 2020 10:01 pm

