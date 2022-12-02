In Pics | ASI monuments illuminated with G20 India logo

As India assumes G20 presidency, 100 selected ASI monuments are being illuminated with the G20 India logo across the country till December 7. Here are glimpses of some of them:
Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar (Image: ANI)
Butter ball, Mahabalipuram (Image: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting)
Humayun's Tomb, Delhi (Image: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting)
Five Rathas, Mahabalipuram (Image: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting)
Nalanda, Bihar (Image: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting)
Royal Palace, Madhya Pradesh (Image: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting)