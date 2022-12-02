 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics | ASI monuments illuminated with G20 India logo

Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 08:27 PM IST

As India assumes G20 presidency, 100 selected ASI monuments are being illuminated with the G20 India logo across the country till December 7. Here are glimpses of some of them:

Humayun's Tomb, Delhi (Image: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting)

Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar (Image: ANI) Butter ball, Mahabalipuram (Image: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) Humayun's Tomb, Delhi (Image: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) Five Rathas, Mahabalipuram (Image: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting)
Nalanda, Bihar (Image: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) Royal Palace, Madhya Pradesh (Image: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting)
TAGS: #Archaelogical Survey of India #ASI monuments #G20 #G20 presidency
first published: Dec 2, 2022 08:27 pm