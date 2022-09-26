In Pics: As NIA cracks down on Popular Front of India, here's a look at the organisation's history

Moneycontrol News

In what is being described as the “largest-ever” exercise of the kind, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on September 22 launched a mega crackdown on PFI activists across the country. Here's a look at the history of PFI. (Image: News18 Creative)Popular Front of India (PFI) describes itself as an organisation that fights for the minorities, Dalits and marginalised communities. (Image: News18 Creative)PFI was formed in 2006, through the merger of three Muslim organisations – the National Democratic Front in Kerala, the Karnataka Forum for Dignity, and the Manitha Neethi Pasarai in Tamil Nadu. (Image: News18 Creative)A look at the PFI’s allied organisations. (Image: News18 Creative)PFI/SDPI has influence mainly in regions with predominantly minority population. (Image: News18 Creative)PFI has a strong presence in regions of Kerala. PFI/SDPI have also gained popularity in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, but managed to register only a few electoral wins. (Image: News18 Creative)In 2010, PFI chopped off the hand of a college professor in Kerala for hurting religious sentiments through a question paper he had set. (Image: News18 Creative)In 2019, persons linked to SDPI were accused of attempting to murder Tanveer Sait, Congress MLA Ramalingam and a social activist in Tamil Nadu. (Image: News18 Creative)In September 2022, NIA and Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on PFI activists across India, arresting several members for their alleged terror-related activities. (Image: News18 Creative)The raids started at around 3:30 am and took place on the premises of persons allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join the proscribed organisation. (Image: News18 Creative)At least 18 of the 45, including Salam, were brought before a Patiala House Court which sent them to police custody for four days. (Image: News18 Creative)A total of 93 locations were searched in 15 states and arrests were made. (Image: News18 Creative)