In pics | As India prepares to reopen; health ministry issues SOPs to prevent coronavirus spread

Generic preventive measures to follow wherever you go. The SOPs aim to minimise all possible physical contacts. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 As India prepare to reopen, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 4 issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to be followed to contain spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The SOPs aim to minimise all possible physical contacts. Let’s take a look at the guidelines. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Guidelines for hotels and hospitality units. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/8 Generic preventive measures to follow wherever you go. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/8 Dos and don’ts for offices. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/8 Guidelines to be followed in shopping malls. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/8 Dos and don’ts for visitors. (Image: News18 Creative) 7/8 Guidelines for religious sites. (Image: News18 Creative) 8/8 Guidelines for restaurants. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Jun 5, 2020 07:06 pm