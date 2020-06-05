App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | As India prepares to reopen; health ministry issues SOPs to prevent coronavirus spread

Generic preventive measures to follow wherever you go. The SOPs aim to minimise all possible physical contacts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As India prepare to reopen, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 4 issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on preventive measures to be followed to contain spread of COVID-19. The SOPs aim to minimise all possible physical contacts. Let’s take a look at the guidelines. (Image: Reuters)
1/8

As India prepare to reopen, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 4 issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to be followed to contain spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The SOPs aim to minimise all possible physical contacts. Let’s take a look at the guidelines. (Image: Reuters)

Guidelines for hotels and hospitality units. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/8

Guidelines for hotels and hospitality units. (Image: News18 Creative)

Generic preventive measures to follow wherever you go. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/8

Generic preventive measures to follow wherever you go. (Image: News18 Creative)

Dos and don’ts for offices. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/8

Dos and don’ts for offices. (Image: News18 Creative)

Guidelines to be followed in shopping malls. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/8

Guidelines to be followed in shopping malls. (Image: News18 Creative)

Dos and don’ts for visitors. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/8

Dos and don’ts for visitors. (Image: News18 Creative)

Guidelines for religious sites. (Image: News18 Creative)
7/8

Guidelines for religious sites. (Image: News18 Creative)

Guidelines for restaurants. (Image: News18 Creative)
8/8

Guidelines for restaurants. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 07:06 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Reopening India #Slideshow

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

With companies taking remote working seriously, co-working spaces are taking a hit

With companies taking remote working seriously, co-working spaces are taking a hit

News18 Public Sentimeter on China: 91% Indians willing to boycott Chinese goods

News18 Public Sentimeter on China: 91% Indians willing to boycott Chinese goods

Coronavirus pandemic | 2,436 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 139 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic | 2,436 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 139 deaths

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.