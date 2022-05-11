In Pics | Anti-encroachment drive carried out in several parts of Delhi

Moneycontrol News

On May 11, civic authorities carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Najafgarh, Dwarka, Lodhi Garden and several other areas in South Delhi. Bulldozers continued to roll in the city to carry out the action. (Source: ANI)Municipal Corporation of Delhi on May 11 began carrying out the demolition drive in several parts. Bulldozers were brought out in the Dwarka Sector 3 area of Delhi for the anti-encroachment drive. (Source: ANI)Anti-encroachment drive was carried out in the Lodhi Colony area and the Mehar Chand market. (Source: ANI)According to the ANI report, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) plans to carry out the first phase of the demolition drive from May 4 to May 13 in several parts of South Delhi. (Source: ANI)A day earlier, SDMC carried out the demolition drive in Delhi’s New Friends Colony to remove illegal temporary structures and a few brick walls. (Source: PTI)