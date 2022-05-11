 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics | Anti-encroachment drive carried out in several parts of Delhi

Moneycontrol News
May 11, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST

According to the ANI report, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) plans to carry out the first phase of demolition drive from May 4 to May 13 in several parts of South Delhi.

(Source: ANI)

A day earlier, SDMC carried out the demolition drive in Delhi’s New Friends Colony to remove illegal temporary structures and a few brick walls. (Source: PTI)
