In Pics | All you need to know about the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on April 14. The museum is built at Delhi’s Teen Murti Estate and is a dedicated museum for all Prime Ministers of India. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya recognises the contributions of all PMs irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office. (Image: News18)
The PMO said the museum has been guided by Modi's vision to honour the contribution of all the prime ministers of India towards nation building and is a tribute to every prime minister of the country since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office. (Image: News18)
It is aimed at sensitising and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all our prime ministers. Here are some of the facts about the museum. (Image: News18)
The Sangrahalaya includes erstwhile Nehru Museum building, which technologically displays the life and contributions of Jawaharlal Nehru. (Image: News18 Creative)
The museum displays how India’s PMs led the country during the freedom struggle, making of the Constitution, and other challenges. (Image: News18 Creative)
The new museum is built on a total area of 10,491 sq metre. (Image: News18 Creative)
The museum uses holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, and many more. (Image: News18 Creative)