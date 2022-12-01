In Pics | All you need to know about narco-analysis test that Aftab Poonawala underwent

Moneycontrol News

The narco analysis of Aftab Poonawala, accused in the horrific Shraddha Walkar murder case in New Delhi, begins December 1. A look at what narco-analysis is and how it’s used to get a clearer picture of a crime. (Image: News18 Creative)The word narco is a back-formation from narcotics (which derives from the same source). (Image: News18 Creative)The term narco-analysis was coined by Horseley. Narco-analysis was first tested in 1922, when Robert House, a Texas obstetrician used the drug scopolamine on two prisoners. (Image: News18 Creative)Aaftab is accused of murdering Shraddha, his live-in partner. According to the police, he later cut her body into 35 parts and disposed of them in batches in the forests of Delhi. (Image: News18 Creative)In India, the narco-analysis test is done by investigative agencies in the presence of an anesthesiologist, a psychiatrist, a clinical/forensic psychologist, an audio-videographer, and supporting nursing staff. (Image: News18 Creative)The narco-analysis test is conducted by mixing 3 grams of Sodium Pentothal or Sodium Amytal dissolved in 3000 ml of distilled water. (Image: News18 Creative)Some well-known cases in which narco-analysis was used in India include the Aarushi Talwar murder case, the Nithari serial killings, and the November 26 Mumbai terror attacks. (Image: News18 Creative)