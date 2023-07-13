In Pics: All you need to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 mission

1/7 Chandrayaan 3, to be launched on July 14 is the follow-up moon landing mission of Chandrayaan 2 by ISRO. Chandrayaan 2 was launched in 2019 and turned out to be an unsuccessful mission. (Image: PTI)

2/7 Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft is going to be launched with Launch Vehicle Mark III or LVM III which is a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) which will inject the Lander Module and Propulsion Module into Moon’s orbit (Image: PTI)

3/7 The mission has three main sequence – Earth centric phase, lunar transfer phase, moon centric phase. The Earth centric phase involves launch and earth-bound trajectory of the launch vehicle; lunar transfer phase involves transferring the vehicle from Earth’s orbit to lunar orbit and the last sequence involves landing the Lander Module (LM) and Propulsion Module (PM) onto the moon surface. (Image: PTI)

4/7 The spacecraft has different lander, propulsion and rover payloads that will do scientific experiments to understand lunar surface and atmosphere. The technologies used in the mission will also help lead way for other inter-planetary missions (Image: PTI)

5/7 ISRO Chairman S. Somnath has said that the landing will take place during the last week of August while there is sunshine on the Moon. The estimated moon landing dates are August 23 to August 24 (Image: PTI)

6/7 The mission will last 14 days when the sun will shine on Moon. During this period, the six payloads will experiment on surface plasma, thermal properties, seismic activity, chemical composition and elements in the surface and atmosphere around Moon (Image: PTI)