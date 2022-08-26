 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics | All you need to know about Centre’s new plan to remove toll plazas from national highways

Moneycontrol News
Aug 26, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST

The government is planning to remove toll plazas from national highways across the country and instead use cameras to deduct fare.

(Image: News18 Creative)

The government is planning to remove toll plazas from national highways across the country and instead use cameras to deduct fare. All you need to know about Centre’s plan to remove toll plazas from national highways. Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras use software to recognize number plates. The technology is also known as Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR). ANPR technology can be used for a variety of purposes, such as, traffic management, intelligent parking, journey time analysis, toll automation and more. The Road Transport and Highways Ministry plans to remove toll plazas on national highways and instead use ANPR cameras.
In 2019, the government made it mandatory for all new vehicles to come fitted with High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) as standard. This will benefit drivers. The toll you pay may be marginally lesser and vehicles would not be stopped hence it would save the time taken on trips.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #National Highway #Slideshow #toll plaza
first published: Aug 26, 2022 05:40 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.