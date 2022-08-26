In Pics | All you need to know about Centre’s new plan to remove toll plazas from national highways

Moneycontrol News

The government is planning to remove toll plazas from national highways across the country and instead use cameras to deduct fare. All you need to know about Centre’s plan to remove toll plazas from national highways.Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras use software to recognize number plates. The technology is also known as Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR).ANPR technology can be used for a variety of purposes, such as, traffic management, intelligent parking, journey time analysis, toll automation and more.The Road Transport and Highways Ministry plans to remove toll plazas on national highways and instead use ANPR cameras.In 2019, the government made it mandatory for all new vehicles to come fitted with High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) as standard.This will benefit drivers. The toll you pay may be marginally lesser and vehicles would not be stopped hence it would save the time taken on trips.