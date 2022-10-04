English
    In Pics: Air force inducts India-made light combat helicopter Prachand in Jodhpur

    The fleet comprising four helicopters was inducted into the IAF at a ceremony at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and other senior military officials.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 04, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
    Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 3 inducted the fleet of indigenously designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). (Source: PIB)
    The fleet comprising four helicopters was inducted into the IAF at a ceremony at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and other senior military officials. (Source: PIB)
    In a big boost to Aatmanirbharatha in Defence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the formal induction of LCH, designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), into the IAF in Jodhpur. (Source: PIB)
    Naming LCH as “Prachanda”, Defence Minister said that its induction comes during the Amrit kal when the Nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav and a pointer to the future when IAF will be the top most force in the world, as also making the country fully Atma Nirbhar in Defence production requirements. (Source: PIB)
    Rajnath Singh praised the role of IAF in meeting internal as well as external threats to the country since independence. He also took a sortie onboard the LCH shortly after its induction into IAF. (Source: PIB)
    Defence Minister said that the induction of LCH, with its tremendous power and versatility, not only enhances the combat capabilities of IAF but is also a big step towards self-reliance in defense production, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PIB)
    The LCH is the first indigenous Multi-Role Combat Helicopter designed and manufactured by HAL. It has potent ground attack and aerial combat capability. The LCH has been developed primarily for mountain warfare after a requirement for it was felt during the Kargil war in 1999. (Source: PIB)
    The induction of Light Combat Helicopter is a testimony to India’s growing prowess in indigenous design, development and manufacturing and a significant milestone in the path towards ‘Atmanirbharta’ in Defence. (Source: PIB)
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 01:56 pm
