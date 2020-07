On July 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the India Global Week 2020 virtual summit, where he emphasised that India Inc. has helped bring opportunities in India to a global audience. The India Global Week 2020 summit will be held for three days on a virtual platform in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The theme of this year's event is '#BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World.' PM Modi has highlighted that India has the ability to 'reform and rejuvenate' and that very few countries will offer the kind of opportunities India does today. Here are some of the points highlighted by PM Modi during his speech. (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi)