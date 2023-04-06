In Pics: A look at women’s share in police in various states

1/7

How long would it take India to reach 33 percent women police personnel? A look at how various states fare. (Image: News18 Creative)

As of January 2022, there are 11.7 percent of women are in India's police force. (Image: News18 Creative)

At the current pace, India will take at least 24 years to have 33 percent women personnel in the police. (Image: News18 Creative)

States like Tripura, Puducherry, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan would take 100 or more years to have at least 33 percent women in police. (Image: News18 Creative)

Kerala, Mizoram, Sikkim, West Bengal would take 50-99 years to have at least 33 percent women in police. (Image: News18 Creative)

Lakshadweep, Goa, Punjab, Delhi, Telangana, Uttarakhand and many more other states would take 10-49 years to have at least 33 percent women in police. (Image: News18 Creative)

Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh would take less than 10 years to have at least 33 percent women in police. (Image: News18 Creative)

